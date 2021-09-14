Volkswagen T-Cross 2022 hits stores with Taos equipment and new logo – 13/09/2021

The 2022 Volkswagen T-Cross line is hitting stores. The model comes with some changes, which has already happened to “brother” Nivus as well.

One of the main ones is the adoption of the 8″ virtual instrument panel of the Taos entry version, Comfortline, in the T-Cross 200 TSI option. The more complete Comfortline and Highline versions keep the virtual 10.25 panel “.

In the Comfortline and Highline versions, the T-Cross now also has induction (wireless) smartphone charging in the center console – an item that also made it into the top-end version of the Nivus.

Inside, another novelty is the Taos and Nivus multifunctional steering wheel with the new VW logo and new design. It has been standard since the 200 TSI version, associated with fins for manually changing gears.

Prices

Sense 200 TSI: BRL 96,290

BRL 96,290 200 TSI: BRL 119,790

BRL 119,790 Comfortline 200 TSI: BRL 134,900

BRL 134,900 Highline 250 TSI: BRL 146,200

T-Cross didn’t lose multimedia center like Nivus

Since the 200 TSI version, the T-Cross 2022 has kept the VW Play multimedia center, which was developed in Brazil, as a standard item. It has a 10.1″ screen, 10GB internal hard drive and installed apps like Waze and Spotify.

At the Highline, the seats have new leather upholstery and on the backs of the front seats there is a cell phone holder for those in the backseat. In the Comfortline variant, partial leather upholstery is optional. There are new coatings for the panels also on the 2022 line.

New in terms of colors for the T-Cross is the sunset red, which was launched on Nivus and now arrives on another compact SUV. In addition, the T-Cross 2022 now features the new Volkswagen logo on the front grille as well as on the trunk lid.

Image: Disclosure

Sense version was kept

Volkswagen kept in line the Sense version, which was previously aimed at the PCD public and now focuses on the general market. As an entry-level version it does not have a multimedia center, it has steel wheels with hubcaps and the instrument panel remains analog.

The mechanical part is the well-known 200 TSI. That means it comes with the three-cylinder 1.0 turboflex engine up to 128 hp and 20.4 mkgf. The exchange is the six-speed automatic with the option of shifts by the lever.

As standard, it has six airbags, traction and stability controls and ramp start assistant, in addition to the electric trio. The model also got the updated logos on the front and back of the vehicle, but not the new steering wheel.

Image: Disclosure

