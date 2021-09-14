VW officializes T-Cross 2022 with 8-inch digital panel

Volkswagen made the T-Cross 2022 official. The compact SUV, manufactured in São José dos Pinhais, will come with some changes, including the introduction of a smaller digital cluster in the 200 TSI version, now only automatic.

This new 8-inch cluster is smaller than the 10.25-inch Active Info Display, which continues in the Comfortline and Highline versions. Sense, aimed at PCD customers, maintains analog instrumentation.

Another new feature of the T-Cross 2022 is the Sunset Red color, which was already available for Nivus. The Comfortline and Highline versions now have induction smartphone charging (wireless charger) as standard.

The T-Cross 2022 also receives Volkswagen’s new multifunctional steering wheel, covered in leather and with new controls, in addition to having paddle shifts since the 200 TSI version. Sense continues with the old direction.

The changes continue in the Highline version, with seats partially in Deep Blue leather and the front seats have a new cell phone holder, which provides comfort for rear seat passengers. For the Comfortline configuration, this upholstery (partially in Deep Blue leather) is offered as an option.

As well as the seats, the interior of the T-Cross 2022 was also renewed with new colors for the panel coverings. VW’s black logo is now available on the 2022 model.

The VW T-Cross 2022 comes in Ninja Black, Pure White, Platinum Grey, Sargas Silver, Norway Blue, Namibia Bronze and now Sunset Red.

At Highline, there is also an option in two body tones, with combinations: Black Ninja with Platinum Gray roof, Pure White with Black Ninja roof, Platinum Gray with Black Ninja roof, Sunset Red with Black Ninja roof, Silver Sargas with Black Ninja roof and Bronze Namibia with Black Ninja roof.

The T-Cross maintains the 1.0 ISI engine with 116 horsepower on gasoline and 128 horsepower on ethanol, as well as 20.4 kgfm. At Highline, the engine is the 1.4 TSI at 150 horsepower and 25.5 kgfm. Prices you already know. Otherwise, go here.