VW T-Cross PCD returns with limited stock and waiting for up to 120 days

Volkswagen has just released a limited lot with T-Cross units aimed at the PCD public (people with disabilities). It is the 200 TSI version, whose “full” price is BRL 119,790 and drops to BRL 102 thousand with an 8% bonus plus exemption from IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products).

Despite the discount, this is still not the cheapest version of the compact SUV: this station still belongs to the T-Cross Sense, with a suggested price of R$ 96,290 and which also leaves the factory with an automatic transmission. This version, however, is currently only sold at retail.

Since the federal government instituted the R$ 140,000 ceiling to exempt PCD customers from the IPI charge, the automaker had already made available a lot with an 8% bonus, but the units quickly sold out. According to information from concessionaires, the waiting period for the delivery of the T-Cross PCD is 90 to 120 days.

What does the T-Cross 200 TSI bring

The version aimed at the PCD public is equipped with a 1.0 turbo three-cylinder engine, which delivers up to 128 horsepower and 20.4 kgfm of torque, coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. Among the standard items, it has air conditioning, multimedia center, traction and stability control, cruise control and 16-inch alloy wheels.

For an additional R$ 2,640, it is possible to add a rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, electric and folding mirrors and 17-rim aluminum wheels.

The values ​​quoted are valid for the State of São Paulo with solid painting.