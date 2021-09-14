Walmart fake news inflates and drops Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies

A false news that the popular retail chain Walmart would accept payments with the cryptocurrency Litecoin (LTC) caused a huge stir throughout the cryptocurrency market this Monday morning (13).

When the news began to circulate as true on major news portals such as Reuters and CNBC, several cryptocurrencies had a price boom, taking out those that started the week on the downside.

In addition to Litecoin itself, which jumped 30% from $175 to $231, bitcoin went from $44,318 to $46,345, a 4.5% increase over the one-hour range according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum (ETH) jumped 4.7% — from $3,210 to $3,364 — and Binance Coin (BNB) 3.6% in the same period — going from $393 to $408.

As soon as Walmart denied the rumor to CNBC, the momentary gains of cryptocurrencies were totally erased and many beat even worse quotes than when they started the day, as is the case with bitcoin.

The market-leading currency’s price lost nearly $3,000 in less than half an hour, dropping from $46,345 to a day’s low of $43,770, down 5.5%.

Bitcoin rise and fall on this Monday (13). (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The ETH underwent an even bigger correction and was down 6.7% in one hour, hitting a low of $3,138. BNB also lost more than it gained in the morning, retreating 4.6% over the same period. Binance’s token is now trading at $394.

The rumored cryptocurrency, Litecoin, registered the worst correction, falling 23% in one hour, from $231 to $177.

The event also reverberated in the market value of all cryptocurrencies which rose 4% to $2,104 trillion when the rumor began to circulate, but fell back to $1.976 trillion once the information was denied — a drop of 6%.

Walmart and cryptocurrencies

The unusual price move this morning was prompted by the false (and now offline) announcement by GlobeNewswire that Walmart would start accepting Litecoin as a payment method from October 1st.

The fraudulent press release soon spread to social media and news agencies such as Reuters. The news was even shared on Litecoin’s official profile and was later deleted. It’s not clear who was behind what appeared to be a pump and dump attempt—a scam in which a group of people inflate the price of an asset before selling it off in the market.

On the other hand, Walmart has already shown interest in the crypto sector. In early August, the retailer began looking for a product leader with cryptocurrency and blockchain expertise to drive the institution’s digital currency strategy.