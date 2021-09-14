‘We don’t answer anymore, he talks to himself’

Midfielder Di María, of the Argentine national team and the PSG participated in the program to Fútbol 90, of the ESPN Argentina, this Tuesday (13th). Among the topics covered, the player took the opportunity to answer the Richarlison’s recent taunts, attacker of Everton and of the Brazilian Team.

Author of the goal that gave the title of america cup to the Argentina over the Brazil, shirt 11 criticized the Brazilian’s posture and asked to put an end to the discussions.

“You have to tell Richarlison it’s over. It was just a little… I don’t know what he wants. We’ve already answered him, but now he’s still alone,” said the athlete.

The Argentine also commented on the jokes with Neymar and Marquinhos and admitted that he made fun of his rivals in the national team and teammates. Paris Saint-Germain.

“There are many of us, and Brazilians only two. We drive them pretty crazy. The same thing we do on Instagram, we do on a daily basis. Neymar lets him, he likes to play. Marquinhos gets angrier,” he said.

Dí Maria kisses Copa América cup at Maracanã Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

The team led by Mauricio Pochettino returns to the field this Wednesday to face Club Brugge, in Belgium, for the 1st round of group A of Champions League.

already by French Championship, that the sports fan follows LIVE by ESPN on Star+, PSG receives the Lyon, on Sunday, at 3:45 pm (Brasilia time), at Parque dos Príncipes.