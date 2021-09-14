WEG buys a company with 350 employees and revenues of R$ 120 million | Pedro Machado

WEG announced this Tuesday (14) the purchase of Balteau Produtos Elétricos, a company of transformers for instruments and measuring sets headquartered in Itajubá (MG). The value of the deal was not disclosed, but in a statement to the market the company informed that “the referred acquisition does not represent a relevant investment”.

The transaction involves the acquisition of 100% of Balteau’s share capital. The completion of the operation, conducted by WEG’s Blumenau unit, still depends on the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Founded in 1977, the company from Minas Gerais has an industrial park of 11,800 square meters, 350 employees and net income of R$ 121.7 million – data from 2020. It is specialized in projects, electrical tests and technical assistance for current transformers and with capacitive potential up to 550 kilovolts, inductive potential transformers up to 145 kilovolts and measuring sets up to 36 kilovolts. These are products that WEG does not yet have in its portfolio.

According to WEG, the Balteau unit “is internationally recognized for the technology applied to its products and services”, with state-of-the-art equipment and installations.

With the acquisition, the company wants to strengthen itself as a supplier of solutions for energy transmission infrastructure projects and complete the scope of products and solutions related to the energy generation, transmission and distribution segment, says Carlos Diether Prinz, superintendent director of the unit WEG Transmission & Distribution.

