WhatsApp will no longer work on old phones; know if you will be affected

WhatsApp will no longer work on devices with versions of Android, Google’s operating system, prior to 2012

On the official website, the platform reported that, “As of November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with Android devices running OS 4.0.4 and earlier versions.” There is no mention of Apple operating systems.

To continue to have access to the application, it is necessary to update the system or migrate the account to a mobile phone with a newer version. You can back up your message history so you don’t lose anything.

Android 4.0.4, dubbed Ice Cream Sandwich, was released in December 2011 and was succeeded by Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) in July 2012.

To find out what your phone’s operating system is and whether you’ll be affected by the change, just go to the settings and search for “Android Version”.

According to G1, WhatsApp will continue to work on Android 4.1 and newer phones; iPhones with iOS 10 onwards; and some models with KaiOS 2.5.1