where to watch the 1st round matches live

The Champions League opens today the group stage with the classic Barcelona x Bayern Munich broadcast by SBT from 4 pm (GMT). The competition, which was on Facebook for three seasons, has been back on open TV since August. On pay TV, WarnerMedia, owner of the TNT and Space channels, continues with exclusive rights. HBO Max streaming will show 100% of the competition.

SBT chose the Barcelona-Bayern duel for being the most relevant in terms of audience on Tuesday (14). By contract, Silvio Santos’ station can show one game per round, always on this day of the week. Already TNT and Space will show, in the group stage, always four games a week, two on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

With this, TNT selected the matches that involve the main stars of the Champions League. On this first day, it shows Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United debut against Young Boys, from Switzerland, at 13:45, and the same Barcelona x Bayern at 16:00.

On Wednesday (15), in addition to Besiktas x Borussia Dortmund, at 13:45, the paid channel will have Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s PSG on the field at 16:00, against Brugge.

Space will also have strong games of interest to the Brazilian public. After opening the works today at 13:45 with Sevilla x Red Bull Salzburg, the channel will show the current champion, Chelsea, against Zenit, at 16:00.

Tomorrow, Space will start the day with Shakthar Donetsk, a team full of athletes from Brazil, facing away from home the Sheriff, at 1:45 pm. Later, at 4 pm, the channel shows the strong game between Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

HBO Max will have the exclusivity of matches like Liverpool vs Milan, Atlético Madrid vs Porto, Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, and Villarreal vs Atalanta. WarnerMedia’s streaming service launched a few months ago won the Champions League as a strategic broadcast to reach new subscribers. The company no longer announces the matches of this competition at the TNT Sports Stadium, although it used the platform to also show the matches of the last pre-group stage, in August.

1st round live Champions League matches:

Tuesday (14):

1:45 pm – Young Boys vs Manchester United – TNT and HBO Max

13:45 – Sevilla x Red Bull Salzburg – Space and HBO Max

4 pm – Barcelona x Bayern Munich – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

4 pm – Chelsea x Zenit – Space and HBO Max

4 pm – Malmo x Juventus – HBO Max

4 pm – Villarreal x Atalanta – HBO Max

4 pm – Kiev Dynamo v Benfica – HBO Max

4 pm – Lille x Wolfsburg – HBO Max

Wednesday (15):

1:45 pm – Besiktas x Borussia Dortmund – TNT and HBO Max

1:45 pm – Sheriff x Shakthar Donetsk – Space and HBO Max

4 pm – Brugge x PSG – TNT and HBO Max

4 pm – Inter Milan x Real Madrid – Space and HBO Max

4pm – Liverpool x Milan – HBO Max

4pm – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig – HBO Max

4 pm – Atletico Madrid x Porto – HBO Max

4 pm – Sporting x Ajax – HBO Max