Whindersson Nunes reacts after rumors that he had met Luísa Sonza; check out!

No shit home! This Monday (13), Whindersson Nunes spoke after rumors that he would have met his ex-wife, Luísa Sonza, during a visit to Rio de Janeiro. The comedian countered the story and explained the reason for his trip.

The story was published today by journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper “O Dia”. According to her, Whindersson would not have gone to Rio de Janeiro for a walk, but to meet the singer. The columnist stated that the alleged meeting would have taken place in secrecy. Even the hotel reservation would have been made in the name of Nunes’s manager.

However, this is not the case. This afternoon, Whind denied the matter when he saw the news on Rainha Mattos’ Instagram profile. “I went to record with Porta dos Fundos. I stayed at Novotel, booked under my own name, very cute”, argued the youtuber. He even used the space to send a shade to the journalist: “You give so much morale to what this woman says that she will soon become president”. Look that:

Continues after Advertising

Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina split up

On August 13, Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina announced the end of their engagement, after ten months together. “It’s sad to say and I don’t even know why I have to say it, but Maria and I are no longer together. Not everyone knows how to handle everything, and neither do I. I promised I would be someone and I couldn’t be. I know my thousands of flaws and we have to know when to retire so as not to harm anyone, even if no one understands”, started the comedian on Instagram.

Next, Nunes asked people not to attack Maria: “I hope with all my heart you don’t attack Maria. I won’t even say ‘let no one attack’, because evil exists, it’s out there and it won’t stop. That’s why I say ‘you’ myself, so you can at least understand me. From the bottom of your heart, receive someone with affection here on the internet, instead of saying that the person has come somewhere for someone or something, but someone who has dreams, who wants to help family, friends. Show the empathy you so much ask for when someone gets killed around here.”

Continues after Advertising

Finally, Whindersson mentioned his son João Miguel, who died two days after his premature birth, in May. “Me and Maria will always be connected, through an angel that God gave, an angel who came to impact in all ways and one day I also hope to understand all of this, and get back on my feet, because a dull clown loses his job in the circus”, he finished, with a photo beside Maria.

Finishing of Luísa Sonza and Vitão

At the end of August, Luísa Sonza and Vitão also announced the end of their relationship, and spoke about the matter exclusively to hugogloss.com. The singer regretted the breakup and all the virtual aggressions that the two suffered since the beginning of their relationship. The artist also commented on the breakup and did not spare praise for his ex-girlfriend.

Continues after Advertising

“I didn’t want to break up, but I understand that it’s difficult for any relationship to maintain itself in the midst of the pressure and attack we’ve been experiencing in recent times. All of this hurts me in a way you can’t even imagine, but I want the good of him even if it has to be far from me”, declared Luísa, making an appeal for more empathy. “I need you to understand how much you affect people’s personal lives and how much you can destroy their mental health and their lives”, she pointed out.

As the singer said, Vitão reinforced that fake news and hate attacks had a great influence on the end of the relationship. “I grew up a lot with Luísa, I’m a different man nowadays. Everything we’ve been through has forced us to be strong, even though we don’t have the strength to do so in many moments. We serve as an example for Brazil of how intolerance, ignorance and hatred based on lies can be harmful in someone’s life”, started. “We live a very strong and remarkable story in my life, I can only be grateful for everything we felt and learned together”, he completed, making it clear that the two will continue to love each other and respect their path together.