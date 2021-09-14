Whirlpool will pay its employees $1,000 if they vaccinate against Covid-19

North American Whirlpool, owner of the Brastemp and Consul brands in Brazil, is offering to pay US$1,000 to its workers who take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The new “bonus” to the vaccine, confirmed by Whirlpool to CNN, shows how companies are trying to encourage reluctant workers to get vaccinated.

That vaccine bonus comes as the administration of US President Joe Biden prepares an emergency rule that will require large companies such as Whirlpool to ensure that their entire workforce is vaccinated or undergoes weekly testing.

Biden officials say companies that violate this rule could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation.

Whirlpool was already offering employees a smaller vaccine incentive, but launched the $1,000 amount last week.

Chad Parks, a spokesman for the company, said the vaccine bonus will apply to workers who were previously vaccinated, as well as those newly vaccinated. He refused to say how much the previous incentive was.

“The health and safety of our employees remains our top priority,” Whirlpool said in a statement. “Throughout this pandemic, they have worked tirelessly to serve our consumers, who depend on our products more than ever to clean, cook and provide adequate storage of food and medicine in their homes, and we are working to ensure that we can deliver.”

Whirlpool’s $1,000 vaccine incentive matches one launched earlier this summer by Vanguard, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

Vanguard’s $1,000 incentive applies to approximately 16,500 Vanguard employees in the US who present proof of vaccination by October 1st.

Several other companies offered more modest incentives to get vaccinated. Kroger said vaccinated employees will receive a one-time payment of $100, while Bolthouse Farms offered a bonus of $500.

*Translated text. To read the original, click here