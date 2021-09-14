Why McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Become the Target of US Inquiry – Campos 24 Horas





The high frequency with which McDonald’s ice cream machines break down has become a reason for memes on social networks in the United States, but the situation has become more serious: according to information from “The Wall Street Journal”, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC in its acronym in English) contacted the fast-food chain to understand, after all, why this problem is so recurrent. (read more below)

The FTC is an agency independent of the US government, whose purpose is to fight monopolies and protect the consumer. With McDonald’s machines constantly broken and failing, customers are unable to obtain products such as milkshakes, cones and McFlurry products, the brand’s ice cream line. (read more below)

The situation sounds comical, and that’s why it’s the target of jokes on the internet, but it’s also a constant headache for consumers and branch owners: ice cream machines, according to the report, account for 60% of dessert sales in the McDonald’s in the USA. And the blame for all of this seems to be, in large part, in the complexity of the machines’ system. (read more below)

Network cafeteria owners complain that the machines are overly complex, making them difficult to fix quickly. They require a nightly heat cleaning cycle, which can last up to four hours, to eliminate bacteria. But that cycle can fail, making the machines unusable until a technician comes to fix them. Another challenge is dealing with the failure warning system that equipment emits. The codes used are not simple to decipher. (read more below)

butt of jokes

Even the fast-food chain has admitted to the problem and joked about it on social media: Last year, McDonald’s official Twitter account wrote that “we have a joke about our ice cream machine, but we’re not sure it’ll work.” (read more below)

The situation has gone so far that a website called McBroken (in Portuguese, something like McQuebrado) has been created to monitor where there are dysfunctional ice cream machines all over the US map. The platform reports the percentage of broken machines in each city and even displays the national average of the problem. (read more below)

At the moment, for example, 10.5% of all ice cream machines in the country are not working, according to McBroken. In New York City, however, the number is much higher: 28.5% of the machines are broken. (read more below)

complex maintenance

McDonald’s ice cream machines are produced by a company called Taylor. It’s the same manufacturer that supplies machines to other popular fast-food chains there, like Burger King, Wendy’s, and In-N-Out. However, the fact that the problem appears to be unique to McDonald’s leaves consumers intrigued. (read more below)

McDonald’s, informs the newspaper, says it “understands the frustrations” and promises to bring news, including new training for employees and constant checks and maintenance of equipment. (read more below)

According to information from the IFLScience website, the main problem is in the model used by McDonald’s, identified by the name of C602. Unlike those used by competitors, it can only be repaired by Taylor’s own technicians. These C602 machines issue error messages that are considered confusing, such as: “ERROR: XSndhUIF LHPR>45F 1HR LPROD too VISC”. (read more below)

It got to the point where a third company, called Kytch, began offering a device to install on machines that alerts McDonald’s branch owners when they are dysfunctional. Alerts triggered by the device in clearer English are sent by cell phone and email, and can prevent damage to machines, according to the company. McDonald’s, however, is against the use of the product, which is not authorized. (read more below)

Taylor defends itself by saying that its error messages are understood in a simple way, just by checking the machine manuals. “There is no reason for us to purposely design equipment that is confusing or difficult to fix or that could harm its operators,” said the company representative. “Much of what is being said can be attributed to a lack of knowledge of the equipment and how it is operated in restaurants,” he adds. (read more below)

That opinion is not in line with what Jim Lewis, who owned a McDonald’s for 32 years in New York, until he retired in 2019 says. Heard by “The Wall Street Journal”, he says that “the ice cream machine is so super ingenious which is silly. Sometimes simplicity is better.” (read more below)

Investigation

The FTC’s notification to McDonald’s is part of a scrutiny the government of Joe Biden, who assumed the presidency earlier this year, is making of various products. Information from the WSJ shows that the agency wants to know how McDonald’s evaluates its suppliers and equipment. (read more below)

However, this is a preliminary inquiry and, according to the agency, does not mean that there is suspicion of bad faith activities.

*Source: UOL