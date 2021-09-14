Willian’s return and Renato Augusto’s recovery: Corinthians may have a quartet of reinforcements Sunday | corinthians

Corinthians lives the expectation of finally having its quartet of reinforcements on the field in the same match. Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian can play together for the first time next Sunday, at 6:15 pm, at Neo Química Arena, against América-MG, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão.

Everything depends on Renato Augusto’s recovery, out of the last game (draw 1-1 with Atlético-GO, last Sunday) to treat muscle pain. He also had treatment last Monday.

The cast is off this Tuesday, and the performance will be on Wednesday, with Willian in attendance. The midfielder was removed from the concentration of the game against Atlético-GO by determination of Anvisa and the local Sanitary Surveillance to fulfill the end of a 14-day quarantine.

Willian arrived in Brazil from the United Kingdom on September 1st and committed to quarantine. But it didn’t. The period ends on Tuesday, and he will be able to return to on-site work on Wednesday. The player is able to enter the field and would already be used in the game against Dragão. Of the four, he’s the only one who hasn’t acted yet.

Giuliano and Róger Guedes have been starting the team led by Sylvinho and should have no problems for this Sunday’s game. The striker even played against Atlético-GO as a center forward, even though he preferred to play on the wings.

This scenario should not be repeated against America, since Jô, embezzled in the last game to be with his wife due to the death of his father-in-law, returned to training last Monday and will be at the coach’s disposal for the game.

A possible Corinthians when the quartet is able to act together has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

