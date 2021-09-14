Windows 11 on Macs with M1 “not a supported scenario”, says Microsoft – MacMagazine

THE Microsoft has already dropped the expectations of those who hoped to run the Windows 11 officially both in Macs with Intel how much with Apple Silicon. Now, with its release scheduled for a month from now, it looks like Microsoft is really closing in on itself.

The company confirmed to the The Register that running Windows 11 on Macs with M1 “is not a supported scenario for the operating system” — even on virtual machines like Parallels Desktop.

The use of Windows 11 on Macs with M1 has been possible in recent months, albeit unofficially. However, the The Register indicates that recent system updates have caused numerous hardware compatibility errors in Parallels VMs.

Despite being scheduled for release on October 5, many users indicate that the current beta version of Windows 11 is still riddled with bugs. Last week, the The Register had problems running a test version of the system on a Mac M1 using a virtual machine by Parallels Desktop 17.

By contacting both Parallels and Microsoft, the former was quick to help them and release a fix for the issue. Microsoft took the opportunity to point out that this is not a supported usage scenario.

Although it hasn’t said how it solved the compatibility issue, it’s expected that Parallels’ work will become increasingly difficult if Microsoft decides not to allow the installation of Windows 11 on Macs at all.

So, if you want to use Windows 11 on macOS, you can only hope that at least Parallels will continue to allow that installation — even if it’s unofficial.

via Thurrott.com