With 78% of the population vaccinated, Portugal relaxes the use of masks – News

From this Monday (13th), Portugal will start to relax the use of outdoor masks. The country, which has about 78% of the population fully immunized and 87% with at least one dose received, is one of the world’s vaccination leaders.

The main health agency in Portugal, the Directorate-General for Health, will modify the guidelines on the use of masks, which will no longer be mandatory outdoors and will become optional in special situations, such as agglomerations and specific contexts.

The mask is still mandatory to enter public transport, public agencies, supermarkets, shopping centers, hairdressers and restaurants, warn the health authorities. In schools, the mask is mandatory for teachers and students aged 10 and over.

Vaccination leader

According to data from the Our World in Data observatory, Portugal is the country with the most fully immunized people in the world, with 80% of the population vaccinated. At least 87% of Portuguese received at least one dose of some vaccine, behind only the United Arab Emirates, with 89%.

The Portuguese government’s priority now is to immunize the country’s youngest population.