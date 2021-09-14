With David Luiz, Flamengo closes possible changes in the list of entries for the final stages of Libertadores

Strong names in Flamengo football, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel went to Europe and signed three reinforcements for the club from England: Kenedy and Andreas Pereira, loaned by Chelsea and Manchester United, and David Luiz, who left Arsenal in July and went presented this Monday. Thus, Rubro-Negro closed the three possible changes in the list of entries for the final stages of the Libertadores. In the semi, Flamengo faces Barcelona (EQU).

As provided for in the regulation of the Copa Libertadores 2021, Conmebol allows up to three changes in the list of 50 players registered for the semifinalists. Changes must be submitted by clubs 72 hours before the start of the phase. In other words, Flamengo has until Friday to make the changes in the group official.

Thus, the club awaits the regularization of David Luiz with the CBF. Forward Kenedy and midfielder Andreas Pereira are regularized and ready to play.

+ Check the Copa Libertadores 2021 semifinals and dates!

This will be the last chance for those who want to make changes between the entries, since no changes are allowed for the Libertadores final, which will be played in a single match in Montevideo, on November 27th.

In Flamengo’s list of 50 names, there are athletes who have already been traded by the club – such as Rodrigo Muniz, forward sold to Fulham (ING) – and a series of base athletes. It will be up to Renato Gaúcho to choose which ones will be removed.

The first match between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil for the Libertadores semifinal will be at Maracanã, on September 22nd. The duel in Ecuador, which will define a Cup finalist, will take place on September 29, at Monumental.