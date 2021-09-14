With Diniz and reinforcements, Vasco prepares new attractions for crucial game against CRB | Vasco

Fernando Diniz will be Vasco’s main attraction on Thursday, against CRB. It is in him that the club puts the hope of finally finding a direction in Serie B. The coach, however, will not be the only novelty. For the first time the club will have its two new reinforcements available. Forward Jhon Sanchéz and defender Walber must be related and can debut in Alagoas.

Regularized this Monday, the duo already has legal conditions to play and is at the disposal of the technical committee. Walber and Sanchéz are doing well physically and participated normally in the last training sessions – including two tactical activities led by Fernando Diniz.

1 of 4 Ecuadorian Jhon Sánchez should debut for Vasco this Thursday — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco Ecuadorian Jhon Sánchez should debut for Vasco this Thursday — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

News that comes at a crucial moment in the season. Away from the G-4, 15 rounds from the end of Serie B, Vasco faces the fourth placed CRB, this Thursday, at 19:00, in Rei Pelé. Eight points separate the two teams today. In case of a Vasco victory, the distance will drop to five. An eventual defeat, however, would increase the difference to 11 points and would make a return to the First Division increasingly unlikely.

Regularized and close to the premiere

Sanchéz and Walber had been listed for the games in Independiente Del Valle and Cuiabá, respectively, and presented themselves in good shape.

The Ecuadorian started work at CT Moacyr Barbosa on September 3, but had to travel to São Paulo twice to resolve bureaucratic issues. Since the re-presentation after the game against Avaí, last week, he has been training normally with a group. In activities it has drawn attention for its speed and good performance in one against one. At 22, he arrives at Vasco on loan for a year by Independiente Del Valle.

2 of 4 Regularized and presented this Monday, Walber is available to Fernando Diniz — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco Regularized and presented this Monday, Walber is available to Fernando Diniz — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

Presented this Monday, Walber has been training at Vasco since last week and also has game conditions. In activities, he worked on both sides of the defense and showed good ball play. At 24, the defender was in Cuiabá, but belongs to Athlético-PR and arrives on loan until December. His hiring was at the request of former coach Lisca.

Board and Diniz evaluate reinforcements

3 of 4 Nenê could be the next attraction — Photo: Lucas Merçon/Fluminense Nenê could be the next attraction — Photo: Lucas Merçon/Fluminense

In his presentation on Monday, when asked about the need for reinforcements, coach Fernando Diniz praised the cast and said that the issue is dealt with internally with the direction of Vasco. The club has until September 30 to register players in Serie B. There are ongoing conversations by Nenê. The midfielder will terminate with Fluminense on Tuesday, which will open the way for him to return to São Januário. He was champion of Rio de Janeiro by the club in 2016.

– I don’t like to talk about signings. We are seeing internally. What I can say is that I really like the cast. There are players that I like, I worked with one or the other, I played against almost everyone and some I tried to take to other teams and I couldn’t – said Diniz.