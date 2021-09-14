With family ecstatic for a deal with Botafogo, Rafael says: “I’ll be the supporter on the field” | firefight

Rafael never hid his and his family’s love for Botafogo. New reinforcement of the club at heart, the right-back underwent medical examinations this Monday and must sign the contract valid until the end of 2023 on Tuesday. The first words as an alvinegro player were of exaltation to the shirt he always dreamed of wearing.

“When I signed the pre-contract, I cried with happiness. It’s a dream come true, and the next dream is to take the field in this shirt, it’s going to be wonderful.”

Rafael, Botafogo right-back

Created in Botafogo’s nest, Botafogo’s new 7 shirt lamented the absence of his father Zeca in Brazil to closely monitor the details of the deal with the club. He had to go to meet his son Fabio, Rafael’s twin, who plays in the French city.

– It’s a shame my father isn’t here, he’s with my brother there in Nantes, he had to go before. He was even sad, because he wanted to be here participating in this moment, I’m from Botafogo thanks to him, and my family is ecstatic. My older brother is wearing Botafogo’s shirt all day, my brother Fabio is always saying something.

And this is the spirit that Rafael wants to bring to Botafogo, that of the fan who fulfills his dream of wearing the shirt of the club he loves. The lateral will have his first training this Tuesday, when the technical committee will assess the player’s conditions and put together a plan to put him in competition rhythm.

– It’s a very special moment in my life. The first step was taken, now it is to be on the field helping in every way. I came to help Botafogo. What you can expect from me is to be the fan on the field, I’ll be there to win every game, if I don’t I’ll try to win, giving my best and always helping. From the moment I’m not helping out on the field, I’ll be helping off the field and it will be like that until the end.

In Brazil since last Friday, shirt 7 got a few days of rest even in the middle of this turmoil. He arrived in Rio at dawn on Friday and went up to Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of the state, where he was born. With the battery recharged, the player started on Monday the race to reinforce Botafogo in the final stretch of the season.

