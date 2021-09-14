With low demand for HPV vaccine among boys, government warns of male health care

Almost 7 million girls between 16 and 19 years old had some consultation through the SUS last year; in this same period, just over 2 million boys visited the doctor

Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency HPV is a virus associated with the incidence of several tumors in men and women, such as cervical cancer



Almost 7 million girls between 16 and 19 years old had some consultation through the Health Unic System (SUS) last year. During this same period, just over 2 million boys of the same age group visited the doctor. When they enter puberty, it is very common for women to have annual appointments with the gynecologist, but men end up leaving routine appointments with the urologist for decades later – when prostate exams begin. Urologist Daniel Zylbersztejn reinforces the importance of making going to the doctor a habit to monitor the sexual, mental and physical health of young people. “Physicians obviously need to have this sensitivity, this knowledge, this tact to generate this acceptance, this empathy, which is so important in a medical appointment and remove any doubts that the teenager may have. About 35% of teenagers rarely use a condom and a very similar rate of male teenagers do not know how to use a condom,” says the doctor.

In this scenario, the Brazilian Society of Urology launched the #VemProUro campaign to raise awareness about STIs and, especially, the HPV – virus associated with the incidence of several tumors in men and women, such as cervical cancer. The coordinator of the initiative Daniel Zylbersztejn recalls that the SUS offers the vaccine against the virus, but regrets that less than 40% of boys returned for the second dose. “We are far from ideal. We 80%, 90%, 100% of our teenagers, both male and female, vaccinated so that we can leave cervical cancer as a disease of the past. We, for example, have penile cancer in boys as a real memory from distant times. This is not true. Penile cancer is also associated with HPV infection”, explains the doctor. In addition to HPV, the specialist draws attention to other STIs, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia and HIV. In case of HIV, there is a very high risk of infection in the 15 to 18 age group, precisely because of the lack of condoms.

*With information from reporter Nanny Cox