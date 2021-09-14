With Olivia Rodrigo, High School Musical series wins season 3 on Disney+ · TV News

Disney+ confirmed this Monday (13) the renewal of High School Musical: The Series: The Musical for the third season. The attraction starring new pop darling Olivia Rodrigo is one of the main hits of Mickey’s studio service.

The new year will have some changes from previous seasons. The setting will change as students leave the East High corridors to spend the last summer before school ends at a camp.

The production of High School Musical: The Series: The Musical left Salt Like City and was recorded in Los Angeles. “We are thrilled to be going outdoors in Season Three, and we thank our Disney+ partners and friends for their continued support of our next generation of Wildcats,” series creator Tim Federle said in a press release.

Like the movie trilogy of the same name, the series has seen the success of its original songs go beyond the small screen. Together, the soundtracks from the first two seasons have together over 1 billion audio streams. Many of them were written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, her romantic partner in the plot.

In addition to the duo, the regular cast includes Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Season two also introduced newcomers Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel.

Watch the trailer for the second year of the attraction below: