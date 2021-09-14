Without Taison, Dourado and Palacios, see how Internacional should be chosen to face Sport, for Brasileirão

Colorado has 23 points and is in 12th place in the Brazilian Championship, and has been unbeaten for five matches, since July 25th.

This Monday (13), sport and International face off on Ilha do Retiro, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), for the 20th round of the Brazilian championship. On the rise in the competition, Colorado are looking for an away win against one of the weaker teams. The Lion is the penultimate placed, with 17 points.

Coach Diego Aguirre is missing Taison, injured, Palacios and Rodrigo Dourado, suspended, and Mercado and Rodrigo Moledo, still recovering physically. Check out Inter’s likely lineup: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Lindoso, Johnny and Edenílson; Maurício, Patrick and Yuri Alberto.

On the Sport side, coach Gustavo Florentín has as its main embezzlement midfielder Hernanes, who was sent off against Athletico. Defender Pedro Henrique is out because he belongs to Colorado, in addition to the injured João Igor, Neilton and Thiago Lopes. The team hasn’t won for almost two months, since the 1-0 victory over América-MG.

On the other hand, midfielders Thiago Neves and Gustavo, defender Rafael Thyere and forward Everaldo are back. The team must go into the field with three attackers, even without showing against Internacional. Check out: Mailson; Hayner, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão Silva, José Welison and Thiago Neves; Paulinho Moccelin, Tréllez and André.