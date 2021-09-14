Woman campaigning against vaccines dies of Covid-19

An anti-vaccine activist, named Veronica Wolski, died of Covid-19 in the United States this Monday (13). Her supporters threatened to blow up the hospital where she was hospitalized if ivermectin, a drug with no proven efficacy against the disease, was not used in the treatment.

Read more:

1. CPI jurists will point out Bolsonaro’s crimes during the pandemic in 200 pages

2. Under Bolsonaro, Yanomami has the highest rate of child malnutrition deaths in the country

3. VIDEO – “I think I got covid again and didn’t even know about it,” Bolsonaro tells supporters

4. Lula has 19th favorable decision in court

5. Enemy of charisma, Luciano Huck does poorly on Domingão and the web asks for Faustão’s return

She had been battling the coronavirus for weeks while militants in a movement called the “QAnon” made calls and threats to the hospital.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory movement, created in 2017. According to its adherents, there is a secret cabal, made up of Satan worshipers, pedophiles and cannibals, who runs a global child sex trafficking network and has been conspiring against former President Donald Trump during his term.

Supporters of the movement claim that Veronica was “murdered by the hospital” for receiving the scientifically tested and approved treatment against the coronavirus.

With information from the newspaper Estado de Minas