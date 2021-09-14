Women of Afghanistan: Reaction to the Taliban with #NoMoveInMinhasMinhasCutouts campaign

Campaign against strict Taleban rules was started by Bahar Jalali

Credit, Dr Bahar Jalali

Afghan women have started an online campaign to protest tough new rules announced by the Taliban for female students. Using hashtags like #DoNotTouchMyClothes (#Don’tSmallMyClothes) #AfghanistanCulture (#Afghanistan Culture), many shared images of their colorful traditional dresses.

BBC journalist Sodaba Haidare spoke to women behind the campaign against the new dress code announced by the Islamic fundamentalist group.

If you Google “traditional Afghan clothing” you’ll see images of colorful traditional dresses. Each one is unique, with handmade embroidery, small mirrors placed carefully close to the chest, long lengths, which gain movement during Attan, the Afghan national dance.

Some women wear embroidered hats, others wear a hair bow, depending on which region of Afghanistan they come from.