‘Won from an elderly man, it was sad to see’

Last Saturday, Vitor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield by KO in a fight that generated a lot of controversial opinions due to the age difference of the fighters and the circumstances in which it occurred. This Monday, Jake Paul was another to criticize the event.

“He beat an old man and disrespected boxing, in my opinion. Holyfield is a legend, but he shouldn’t be fighting someone so much younger. It should be Tyson vs Holyfield, something like that. It was sad to see,” the youtuber said in an interview to the program The MMA Hour.

Belfort was initially scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya, but the boxer was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week before the fight and organizers changed the Brazilian’s opponent to Holyfield. For the boxing legend to be able to fight at the age of 58, the event had to be relocated, after all only the Florida athletic commission accepted Holyfield’s presence.

Holyfield in the fight against Belfort Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the same interview, Jake Paul also detonated the Brazilian and said that he is more interested in a fight with Anderson Silva than with Belfort.