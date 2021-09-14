WSL Finals postponed to Tuesday due to heavy fog | surfing world

Due to a strong fog, the World Surfing League chose to postpone to this Tuesday the holding of the WSL Finals, competition that will define the world champions of the 2021 season, in Trestles, California (USA). Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira, Filipe Toledo and Tatiana Weston-Webb are Brazil’s representatives at the event. A call for the start of disputes will take place at 11:30 am (Brasilia time) .

Starting this season, the WSL Finals will define the world champions in one day of the event, with the top 5 in the men’s and women’s rankings. Men’s leader, Medina is already qualified for the decision and will wait for the winner of a knockout that will feature Italo (2nd in the ranking), Filipinho (3rd), American Conner Coffin (4th) and Australian Morgan Cibilic (5th). ). Tatiana Weston-Webb, number 2 in the women’s ranking, is Brazil’s only female representative.

World number 3, Filipinho will be the first Brazilian in action on the decisive day. He faces the winner of the duel between Coffin (4th) and Cibilic (5th). If they win their confrontation, Toledo will measure forces with Italo. If that happens, the world title will already go to Brazil.

In females, Tatiana Weston-Webb is in the same situation as Italo. As the number 2 in the world, she will wait for the French Johane Defay (5th) and the Australians Stephanie Gilmore (4th) and Sally Fitzgibbons (3rd) to face each other to define their opponent. If it goes through its first confrontation, Tati will compare forces with leader Carissa Moore in the decision, in best of 3. Tati could be the first Brazilian to become world champion. Silvana Lima, from Ceará, has already been vice-president in two opportunities.