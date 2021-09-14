xCloud will be released in the coming weeks in Brazil, says Phil Spencer

It will be available for Android, iPhone, iPad and Windows smartphones and tablets

Great news for anyone waiting for the opportunity to use Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, the company is sending an email to participants in initial testing of Microsoft. xCloud Project in Brazil, the message signed by the director of Xbox, Phil Spencer, acknowledges all the collaboration and feedback from users who participated in the company’s cloud game streaming tests, and features a video with messages from company employees working behind the entire project.

Phil Spencer continues your message saying that the xCloud Project is turning into Beta and will arrive in the coming weeks to Brazil, included in the Xbox Game Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost

“Thanks to you, in the coming weeks the xCloud Project is turning into Beta and will be available for Apple phones and tablets, Windows computers and Android phones and tablets for gamers in Brazil, included as part of the Xbox subscription Ultimate Game Pass at no additional cost.” said Phil Spencer in email sent

The platforms that will be able to use the service initially will be Windows, smartphones and tablets with Android, iPad and iPhone. Check out the video sent below with the Xbox team’s thanks to those who tested the service:



The director of Xbox concludes again congratulating the user who tested the service for becoming a Founding Member of the xCloud Project, with a stamp created just for it and a custom video call background.

At the time of this publication the Microsoft I had not yet made any announcement as to what will be the official date of the service’s debut in our country, but with the message sent by the company and signed by Phil Spencer, this shouldn’t take long to happen.

What did you think of the news? Looking forward to enjoying the xCloud?



