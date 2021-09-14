Xiaomi blocks cell phones sold in banned countries; understand the case | Cell phone

Xiaomi cell phones unofficially imported to regions such as Cuba, Iran, Crimea, North Korea and Sudan were remotely blocked by the company. The number 2 in the global smartphone market still does not have legal representation in these and many other countries, such as the United States, for example.
The legal basis for the decision is in the “Terms and Conditions” of the devices, a document in which countries with prohibited sale are listed, as noted by the specialized website XDA Developers.
Mi-branded smartphones are being blocked in prohibited sale countries — Photo: Divulgação/Xiaomi
Blocks have been reported on Reddit forums and Facebook groups for months, but have escalated in recent weeks. The interruption is communicated to the consumer with the following message: “Xiaomi policy does not allow the sale or supply of the product in the territory in which you tried to activate it. Please contact retailers directly for additional information.”
By reports, the devices are rendered useless shortly after being activated. The measure doesn’t seem to affect cell phones that were activated in freed regions and then moved to forbidden regions. Models that received custom ROM have not been reached so far.
Mi Store in Malaysia — Photo: Publicity/Xiaomi
As reported by the TechAll in September 2019, around 60% of cell phones imported through smuggling to Brazil, at that time, were from Xiaomi. The survey has not been updated since then. It has become common to see much cheaper products offered by independent sellers on buy/sell pages and in market places.
On other occasions, Xiaomi representatives told the TechAll that the focus is on seeking greater proximity to local customers. The company opened a store in Rio de Janeiro last week and intends to follow an expansion plan with several points of sale.
With information from XDA Developers