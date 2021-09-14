Xiaomi features smart glasses with microLED screens

Imagine all the functions of a smartphone integrated into what you wear; this is how the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi presents its new smart glasses: making calls, creating routes on the GPS, capturing images and reading messages; everything will be literally possible in your eyes.

Despite not having announced a date for the start of marketing the product, the company released this Tuesday (14) the first model of the innovative “Smart Glasses”.

“Introducing Xiaomi Smart Glasses! While at first glance these look just like ordinary glasses, the MicroLED optical waveguide imaging technology puts a screen in front of your eyes for our smartest viewing experience so far,” the Chinese manufacturer revealed on Youtube.

The new model has performance independent of other devices, just like a smartphone.

It has a 5 MP front camera and a light beacon that indicates when it is working, so there are no privacy violations. It also includes a built-in microphone, which can transcribe audio and translate it in real time.

According to the company, the microLED stands out for its higher pixel density and longer service life due to simpler structures, more compact screens and easier integration.