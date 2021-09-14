Xiaomi unveils smart glasses with cameras and screens in concept

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi officially presented this Tuesday (14) the company’s first pair of smart glasses, despite having no plans to sell it.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses combine imaging systems and sensors with small microLED screens. With this, they are able to display messages and notifications, transit routes, in addition to making calls, capturing photos or translating texts in real time.

The model works independently from other devices, such as a smartphone, and has a 5 MP front camera that just takes pictures. An illuminated beacon indicates when it is operational to prevent privacy violations.

The strength of the lenses

According to the manufacturer, the microLED technology was chosen not only for its savings in space and lightness (the glasses weigh 51g), but also for the high pixel density and longer panel life.

Inside Xiaomi’s glasses.Source: Xiaomi

Optical waveguide technology helps to conduct electromagnetic waves and light transmission to the eye without damaging vision. All of this is done from a single lens, while similar structures need an entire set to have the same effect.

The chip that controls the content emitted on the lenses measures 2.4 mm by 2.02 mm — and, in addition, the glasses are made up of 497 components that include sensors, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules and the operating system based on Android.

The navigation function.Source: Xiaomi

So that you don’t have your vision hampered by content at unwanted times, the company used XiaoAi AI Assistant to understand exactly when it’s necessary to display each format of information.

Availability

For now the Xiaomi Smart Glasses are just a concept, which means that there is no expected release date. In response to the website The Verge, a representative of the brand stated that “there are no plans” for the sale of this model, which does not mean that more advanced versions will be commercialized in the near future.

However, if it is actually sold soon, the model is likely to compete directly against Ray-Ban’s recently announced eyewear with Facebook and established Snapchat Spectacles.