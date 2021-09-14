Zé Delivery opens exclusive internships for black students





Zé Delivery, a beverage delivery application, opened enrollment this Monday (13) for the second edition of its internship program, ZÉstagio. The program is focused on hiring black students. In all, there are about 30 vacancies in the areas of Technology, Marketing, Data, Products, People, Operations, Finance, among others.

To apply, you must be over 18 years old and declare yourself as a black or mixed race person. There is no English language requirement. Candidates only need to be trained between December 2022 and 2023 in any undergraduate, technical or technological course.

It is noteworthy that the work will be in the flexible model, but students also need to have mobility to work in São Paulo after the pandemic. Zéstagio will also recruit interns for the Direct to Consumer Brasil ecosystem of which Zé Delivery is part, which includes the Empório da Cerveja, Vizi, Chopp Brahma Express, Pit Stop and Semper em Casa ventures.

In addition to the competitive scholarship, interns will have a structured development track, access to a personalized library and English classes. Other benefits include meal or food vouchers, transportation vouchers, life insurance, medical insurance, gympass, online yoga class, mindfulness and stretching, discounts on Zé Delivery products, Chopp Brahma Express and Empório da Cerveja.

In addition to internship vacancies, the company is expanding its entire team and has more than 160 vacancies open in various areas and levels of experience. Check it out here.