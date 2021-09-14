Zé Trovão asked for refuge in Mexico alleging political persecution in Brazil

BRASILIA – The defense of truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, informed that he has sought refuge in Mexico alleging political persecution. Even before having an arrest order decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), he left the country and went to Mexico, from where he continued to make videos encouraging democratic acts in Sete de Setembro.

In August, he was the target of search and seizure warrants due to suspicions of articulating an undemocratic act in Sete de Setembro. At the time, he was banned from using social media. Even so, he participated in a video transmission made by the pocket blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio, in which he continued to incite acts against the STF. The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked for his arrest, which was ordered by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.





According to the Constitution, “the action of armed groups, both civilian and military, against the constitutional order and the democratic State is a non-bailable and imprescriptible crime”. Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 06/28/2020 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro often ask for military intervention in acts in favor of the President Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 In June 2020, pocket members took several banners asking for intervention in Brasília Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The protesters took to the streets two months after the STF opened an inquiry to investigate the organization and financing of anti-democratic acts Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The president flew by helicopter over a pro-government act in Brasília, also marked by requests for military intervention, in May 2021 Photo: Agência O Globo 01/05/2021 In April 2020, Bolsonaro even spoke in protest in front of an army barracks in Brasília, where protesters were calling for military intervention, the closing of Congress and the STF Photo: PEDRO LADEIRA 19/04/2020 / PEDRO LADEIRA In the photo, a protester participates in a pro-Bolsonaro act, in Copacabana 01/08/2021 Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Pro-Bolsonaro protesters protest the Supreme and its ministers. In the photo, protest at AV. Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: André Horta / Agência O Globo PTB president Roberto Jefferson, imprisoned for attacks on democratic institutions, took part in a pro-Bolsonaro act in Brasília, which called for the release of guns in the country Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo 09/07/2020 At a demonstration in Vila Militar, in Deodoro, Rio, pocket members asked for the return of the AI-5 Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 19-04-2020 The ministers of the Supreme Court are also often targeted by protesters Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 9-04-2020

Lawyer Levi de Andrade, who defends Zé Trovão, explained that, in the asylum request, he claimed, among other things, restrictions on the right of opinion in Brazil.

— In the request was added the search and seizure of 20 August, the restriction to the opinion that, anywhere in the world, is not acceptable. There is no crime of opinion or censorship in our legal system – said the lawyer.

He also recalled that Mexico was chosen by Zé Trovão due to some characteristics that make extradition difficult. Among them, explained the lawyer, is the need for a conviction to extradite. Zé Trovão was not convicted in Brazil and his arrest is provisional.

Details of the videos he made allowed the PGR and the Federal Police to discover he was in Mexico. In one of the recordings, for example, Zé Trovão appeared holding a cup of coffee from the Mexican chain Cielito Querido Café. The landscape in the background also indicated that it was a store of the chain.