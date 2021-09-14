Zé Trovão asked for refuge in Mexico alleging political persecution in Brazil

BRASILIA – The defense of truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, informed that he has sought refuge in Mexico alleging political persecution. Even before having an arrest order decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), he left the country and went to Mexico, from where he continued to make videos encouraging democratic acts in Sete de Setembro.
In August, he was the target of search and seizure warrants due to suspicions of articulating an undemocratic act in Sete de Setembro. At the time, he was banned from using social media. Even so, he participated in a video transmission made by the pocket blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio, in which he continued to incite acts against the STF. The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked for his arrest, which was ordered by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.
Lawyer Levi de Andrade, who defends Zé Trovão, explained that, in the asylum request, he claimed, among other things, restrictions on the right of opinion in Brazil.
— In the request was added the search and seizure of 20 August, the restriction to the opinion that, anywhere in the world, is not acceptable. There is no crime of opinion or censorship in our legal system – said the lawyer.
He also recalled that Mexico was chosen by Zé Trovão due to some characteristics that make extradition difficult. Among them, explained the lawyer, is the need for a conviction to extradite. Zé Trovão was not convicted in Brazil and his arrest is provisional.
Details of the videos he made allowed the PGR and the Federal Police to discover he was in Mexico. In one of the recordings, for example, Zé Trovão appeared holding a cup of coffee from the Mexican chain Cielito Querido Café. The landscape in the background also indicated that it was a store of the chain.