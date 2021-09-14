Zez Di Camargo inaugurates R$8 million yacht in Cambori; see photos!

Luxury yacht was purchased by Zez di Camargo in the middle of this year and finally the countryside opened the acquisition in the company of graciele

O singer in country music Zez Di Camargo surprised fans in the middle of the year by purchasing a luxury vessel, which debuted this weekend. Along with other partners, the artist invested an approximate amount of BRL 2.5 million since it divides the luxury yacht with three other owners in a scheme of nautical quota. Next to bride graciele, with whom he was on vacation in Mexico, Zez sported the millionaire acquisition.

Rated in BRL 8 million, the model Ferretti 80 Luxuryit has 24.3 meters and 4 suites. Anchored at Marina Tedesco, in Balnerio Cambori, the yacht made Zez Di Camargo travel to the Santa Catarina coast to finally enjoy the investment made. In the Caixa dAo beach area, in Porto Belo, the couple enjoyed their leisure time and posed for photos.

And this is just one of the millionaire assets of the singer in Santa Catarina. This is because Zez has already made it clear that he is very fond of the state and about four years ago he bought a luxury penthouse in Itapema that he showed to his followers, having his taste praised by internet users. Facing the sea, the 225 m dplex cost R$2 million for the singer’s pocket.

Now it was time to enjoy the high seas, I passed him along the coast of Santa Catarina. Check out a complete gallery with photos of the singer on the millionaire yacht:

Zez Di Camargo visits an old house and talks about his humble childhood

O singer in country music, who to the delight of the fans recently performed with brother Luciano, Zez di Camargo has a nationally known history of overcoming difficulties and the fans who follow the pair since the beginning of his career moved with a record posted by the musician on their networks followed by an emotional account. As one of Seu Francisco’s nine children, Zez makes a point of always paying homage to his family and explaining his reasons to his followers.

On the morning of this Friday (10), Zez Di Camargo, who spent his vacation in Mexico with his fiancee Graciele Lacerda, wrote the following words in the post that soon went viral: “From the same window that one day I saw my father arriving, my mother working and my brothers playing, I now see my daughter’s smile blossoming. And on a screen painted by time, I see a film of longing and gratitude playing in my mind. Thank you God !!”.

Next to Wanessa Camargo daughter, with whom you are recording the documentary series ” love” for Netflix, Zez Di Camargo remembered his father, with whom he was very attached, but who ended up passing away in November of last year. That’s because it was the family patriarch who bet all the chips on the talent of the son who formed the pair Shrimp and Shrimp with another brother, who died in an accident as a child, having his story told in the film “Two Sons of Francis”.

After the event, another son was integrated into a musical partnership that is one of the most traditional in the country, and followers made a point of exalting the inspirational story of the sertanejo. “One of the most beautiful stories in life!!!”, wrote an internet user, “These moments of gratitude for your parents and love for your family are your most beautiful poems”, commented another follower, “Its history and that of the whole family, inspires many people today!”, declared a third.

