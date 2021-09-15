10 Fun Facts about Spider-Man: Unlimited Action

O Spider man has had several animated series, with some being more well received than others. The ’90s series is a fan favorite, for example, as is the excellent The spectacular Spider Man.

But a little remembered or spoken is Spider-Man: Unlimited Action. The main reason for this is that this series only had a season of 13 episodes, and also featured a very different Spider-Man from what we were used to – although he was still Peter Parker. But after all, why is this series so different? Why did she take Spider-Man out of New York and send him to Counter-Earth, one of the darkest corners of Marvel comics? Well, come with us and we’ll explain all this in today’s video.

10 – The original idea

Marvel’s original idea was to create this series as a faithful adaptation of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s early Spider-Man stories. However, those plans fell apart in early 1999, when Sony fully acquired the movie rights to Spider-Man after an almost 8-year legal battle with MGM relinquishing its rights.

Sony quickly put Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movie into production. The contract allowed Sony, through the Columbia Pictures, took priority over the Spider-Man image rights, and except for the comics, Marvel was not allowed to use any material that was used as inspiration for the film, including Spider-Man’s origin and story, as well as his cast. of regular support. In other words, no animated series adapting the hero’s first stories.

9 – Spider-Man 2099

After the original plans for the series had to be changed, the creative team considered adapting the Spider-Man 2099, a futuristic version of Spider-Man created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi. However, they decided that the risk of going wrong was high, because at the time the Batman of the Future covered that territory very well.

Marvel then gave Saban a list of characters they could still use, including Venom, Deathlok, The High-Evolutionary, and Counter-Earth. Marvel’s original proposal was for Spider-Man to be trapped in Counter-Earth only to find in this location that his Uncle Ben was still alive and that Peter Parker’s version of Counter-Earth had turned evil after encountering the alien symbiote . Marvel executives liked the character’s new approach, but were hesitant to move forward with the idea of ​​two versions of Spider-Man due to the bad repercussions of the Clone Saga in the comics. As a result, Uncle Ben and a second Peter Parker were abandoned, in favor of the arrival of Venom and Carnage on Counter-Earth with Spider-Man following them to stop them.

8 – The costume

In this series, Spider-Man wears a nanotech suit made by Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. This design features a short web cover, and the reason for this is that this look is actually a holdover from when the creative team briefly considered adapting Spider-Man 2099 for the series.

The real reason for the costume change was because the Sony deal did not allow Marvel to wear the traditional Spider-Man costume in this series, with the exception of the first episode and the brief appearance in the opening sequence. This costume was also featured as an unlockable alternate look in Spider-Man (2000) and Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro (2001).

7 – Venom and Carnage

In this series, venom and Carnage are quite different from their comic book counterparts. The symbiotes seem to have greater and more complete control of their respective host bodies, Eddie Brock and Cletus Kasady, and the two seem to get along really well and even band together to travel to Counter-Earth, as opposed to the comics where they both hated each other. .

Venom and Carnage can also transform their cellular structure into a form of liquid goo while still attached to their host bodies and have elastic powers rather than webs. Venom’s look doesn’t change much from the comic book, but Carnage comes in a scarier look, with sharp bones sticking out all over his body.

6 – Peter Parker has “a new family”

The ’90s Spider-Man animated series established Mary Jane Watson as the love of Peter Parker’s life, and she returned briefly in the first episode of Spider-Man: Unlimited Action in the same role – although it was left behind on Earth when Spider-Man traveled to Counter-Earth.

Peter Parker was forced to find a new place to live while in this new location, which brought Naoko Yamada and her son Shayne into his life as a new surrogate family, although he still remained faithful to Mary Jane, who was on Earth. Although their relationship never turned romantic on the show so it was clear that Naoko and Shayne were there to change Peter’s usual family dynamic.

5 – The Green Goblin is a hero

Spider-Man: Unlimited Action was a series known for its totally different approaches to some of the usual webhead enemies, as the few that appeared in the series were versions of Counter-Earth. This includes the most interesting of them all, the heroic Green elf. Well, Spider-Man’s greatest enemy fights for good on Counter-Earth.

Naoko Yamada’s ex-husband, Hector Jones, decided to create his own heroic identity to fight the Bestials. Spider-Man and the Green Goblin formed a tenuous partnership, although Hector became hostile to Peter after discovering he was living with his ex-wife and son.

4 – The Man-Machine appears in the series

You Machine Men appear in this series marking their first appearance outside the comic book. In this series, Machine Men serve as the executioners of the High Evolutionary on Counter-Earth and often work with their Knights of Wundagore to keep the humans in order.

The design of these Machine Men is somewhat reminiscent of the original Machine Man from the comics. However, they are substantially bulkier than the original character’s human physique and are also inspired by the design of the X-Men’s Sentinels. O Machine man was created was created by Jack Kirby in the eighth edition of the comic book series of “2001: A Space Odyssey“.

3 – The High Evolutionary has nothing from the comics

Dr. Herbert Wyndham was an experimental geneticist who unlocked the secrets of the human genome and began his new life as the High Evolutionary, dedicated to creating an advanced race of human/alien hybrids known as the Bestials. High Evolutionary was an odd choice for the series’ main villain, although Counter-Earth’s connection to its original creator made sense.

Unfortunately, the character looked very different from his comic book counterpart, and his elegant and recognizable armor was exchanged for a bio-organic throne, a bizarre costume and the appearance of an elderly man.

2 -John Jameson was turned into Man-Wolf by the High Evolutionary

Spider-Man’s trip to Counter-Earth happens precisely because he is trying to help the astronaut John Jameson. And J. Jonah Jameson’s son would continue to play an important role in the series after he was found in Counter-Earth. As with comics, John Jameson also becomes the Wolf Man on the Serie Spider-Man: Unlimited Action, although its origins have been altered from the original.

Instead of finding a powerful moonstone that cursed you with lycanthropy, the form Wolf Man of Jameson was caused due to the experiments of the High Evolutionary. Although it’s very different from the comic book, the change worked very well for the series. Here, John Jameson becomes the leader of a team of rebels on Counter-Earth who fight the High Evolutionary to restore peace to the planet.

1 – The reason for the cancellation was… Pokemon!

The reason for the cancellation of Spider-Man: Unlimited Action after just one season of 13 episodes it’s pretty simple: the series has been largely overshadowed by the anime Pokemon, which began to be transmitted at the same time and quickly became a fever.

Rick Ungar, who had been named president of the newly graduated Marvel Character Group, making him responsible for Marvel’s TV animation projects, said at the time that Fox Kids needed to spend more time creating cartoons that could actually compete with Pokémon.

What also harmed the hearing of Spider-Man: Unlimited Action, was that, in desperation to be able to face Pokemon, Fox Kids kept changing the airing times of their series, trying to find a magic formula in the times that could keep viewers stuck in their schedule and away from Pokémon. Did not work. This only made it difficult for the public to follow the Spider-Man series, as its schedule always changed without prior notice.