13 American iPhones are compatible with Brazilian 4G/5G networks – MacMagazine

You iPhones 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max were released today during Apple’s special event. Whenever this happens, consumers keep an eye to see if the 4G and 5G frequencies of foreign models will work in our country.

As in the last generation, there are five different models for each device. Check it out below:

iPhone 13 mini : A2481 , A2626 , A2628 , A2629 and A2630

: , , , and iPhone 13 : A2482 , A2631 , A2633 , A2634 and A2635

: , , , and iPhone 13 Pro : A2483 , A2636 , A2638 , A2639 and A2640

: , , , and iPhone 13 Pro Max: A2484 , A2641 , A2643 , A2644 and A2645

When they arrive in Brazil, the models sold will be the same sold in Europe and much of Asia and Africa:

iPhone 13 mini : A2628

: iPhone 13 : A2633

: iPhone 13 Pro : A2638

: iPhone 13 Pro Max: A2643

In the US, the models will be as follows:

iPhone 13 mini : A2481

: iPhone 13 : A2482

: iPhone 13 Pro : A2483

: iPhone 13 Pro Max: A2484

Other models are specific to Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Belarus, Canada, Kazakhstan, Mainland China, Guam, Hong Kong, US Virgin Islands, Japan, Macau, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Models compatible with Brazil’s 4G

All models sold, regardless of the country in which you buy your device, are compatible with Brazilian 4G networks — 1 (2,100MHz), 3 (1,800MHz), 5 (850MHz), 7 (2600MHz) and 28 (700MHz APT).

Models compatible with the “5G” of Brazil

As the soap opera of the implementation of 5G networks continues, we still can’t be sure when the technology will finally get off the ground here.

But again, all models sold in the world are fully compatible with the bands n1 (2.100MHz), n3 (1,800MHz), n5 (850MHz), n7 (2,600MHz) and n28 (700MHz APT), used in operators for the 5G DSS, for example.

In addition, those bands that will be auctioned especially to work on our 5G will also not face problems on the new smartphones from Apple. Are they: n40 (TD 2300), n77 (RD 3700) and n78 (TD 3,500).

Warranty for iPhones purchased abroad

If you buy an iPhone in the US, Japan, Spain, Egypt or any other country, don’t worry: if you need to use the warranty in Brazil, Apple will cover it.

If the device needs to be replaced, however, Apple informs that it will exchange the device for the related model, sold in Brazil.

In short: all iPhone 13 — purchased in any country — will work perfectly in Brazil.

Great news, isn’t it? 😀