13 more games make it to the Game Pass in September: Sable, Lemnis Gate, Aragami 2 and more

In addition, 11 games receive touch controls on Android and 5 are leaving the service

THE Microsoft announced 13 new games that will join the options portfolio of Xbox Game Pass from the second half of September, among them we have Aragami 2, sable, Skatebird and lemnis gate, check the list below with all the titles that come to the service.

September 15th

flynn [Console, PC & Cloud]

September 16

I am fish [Console, PC & Cloud]

Skatebird [Console, PC & Cloud]

Superliminal [Console, PC & Cloud]

September 17th

Aragami 2 [Console, PC & Cloud]

September 23th

Lost Words [Console, PC & Cloud]

sable [Console, PC & Cloud]

Bellow Zero Subnautics [Console, PC & Cloud]

tainted grail [PC]

September 28th

lemnis gate [Console & PC]



September 30th

Astria Ascending [Console, PC & Cloud]

unsighted [Console & PC]

October 1st

Phoenix Point [Console]

In addition to the new additions to the Xbox Game Pass, 11 games are supported by touch screen controls on Android, which is the feature that allows you to play for the xCloud without having a physical control, remembering that today it was announced that the Microsoft streaming service will be launched in Brazil in the coming weeks. Check out the games that have received touch control support below.

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Chris Tales

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

last stop

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

The Medium

Tropic 6



Microsoft also announced which games will leave the service on September 31, check out the games that will no longer be part of the service, noting that they can be purchased at a 20% discount until the day they leave the service. Xbox Game Pass.

Drake Hollow (Cloud, Console and PC)

Ikenfell (Cloud, Console and PC)

Night in the Woods (Cloud, Console and PC)

Kathy Rain (PC)

Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud and Console)

Did you like the news in the service? Do you have a game you like and will it go out of print? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Source: xbox