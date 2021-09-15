1st iPhone made audience laugh: see how the Apple device evolved over time

When he presented the first version of the iPhone to the public in 2007, Steve Jobs received a shower of laughter. The reason? Until then, all cell phones followed the same design: a screen followed by an external keyboard, which, in the users’ view, made sending messages easier.

It seemed crazy, then, that the CEO and founder of Apple wanted to change the game with a cell phone that didn’t have a keyboard, wasn’t flip-flop (the infamous cell phones that opened and closed) and whose screen was practically the size of the device. At the time, the iPhone even came with a stylus for ease of use.

The skepticism didn’t last long. Apple’s first generation smartphones (which include the iPhone, iPhone 2G and iPhone 1) sold 6.1 million units before being discontinued in July 2008.

“An iPod, a phone, and an internet browser. Do you understand? This is not present on three separate devices. This is in a single device,” Jobs said at the time, with infectious animation.

14 years ago, the iPhone was very different than the device we know today. The maximum memory available at the beginning of sales was 8GB (who imagines a cell phone with only 8GB of memory these days?), costing $599. The camera (amazingly) had only 2 megapixels — something primitive considering how much the technology it has now evolved with 12 megapixel cameras as well as a much larger angular lens that helps improve image quality. — but in 2007, Apple’s smartphone seemed straight out of the Jetsons.

Over the course of nearly 15 years, the iPhone has risen in market and user scrutiny, pushing Apple’s market cap to over $2 trillion. And, according to an IDC report, in the last three months of 2020 alone, Apple sold 90.1 million smartphones — a record.

iOS (iPhone and iPad operating system) is the second most used in the world, representing 26.42% of the global market, only behind Google’s Android, which conquers 72.73% of smartphone users.

In the United States, the leadership belongs to Apple, with a share of 56.7%. In Brazil, there is still room to grow — as consumers end up opting for Android phones for their cheaper price. Around here, iOS represents only 13% of the operating systems used, while Android has the absolute leadership, with 86.8%. Data are from StatCounter.