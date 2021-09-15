1st iPhone made audience laugh: see how the Apple device evolved over time

When he presented the first version of the iPhone to the public in 2007, Steve Jobs received a shower of laughter. The reason? Until then, all cell phones followed the same design: a screen followed by an external keyboard, which, in the users’ view, made sending messages easier.

It seemed crazy, then, that the CEO and founder of Apple wanted to change the game with a cell phone that didn’t have a keyboard, wasn’t flip-flop (the infamous cell phones that opened and closed) and whose screen was practically the size of the device. At the time, the iPhone even came with a stylus for ease of use.

The skepticism didn’t last long. Apple’s first generation smartphones (which include the iPhone, iPhone 2G and iPhone 1) sold 6.1 million units before being discontinued in July 2008.

“An iPod, a phone, and an internet browser. Do you understand? This is not present on three separate devices. This is in a single device,” Jobs said at the time, with infectious animation.

14 years ago, the iPhone was very different than the device we know today. The maximum memory available at the beginning of sales was 8GB (who imagines a cell phone with only 8GB of memory these days?), costing $599. The camera (amazingly) had only 2 megapixels — something primitive considering how much the technology it has now evolved with 12 megapixel cameras as well as a much larger angular lens that helps improve image quality. — but in 2007, Apple’s smartphone seemed straight out of the Jetsons.

Over the course of nearly 15 years, the iPhone has risen in market and user scrutiny, pushing Apple’s market cap to over $2 trillion. And, according to an IDC report, in the last three months of 2020 alone, Apple sold 90.1 million smartphones — a record.

iOS (iPhone and iPad operating system) is the second most used in the world, representing 26.42% of the global market, only behind Google’s Android, which conquers 72.73% of smartphone users.

In the United States, the leadership belongs to Apple, with a share of 56.7%. In Brazil, there is still room to grow — as consumers end up opting for Android phones for their cheaper price. Around here, iOS represents only 13% of the operating systems used, while Android has the absolute leadership, with 86.8%. Data are from StatCounter.

  • Launched in 2007, the 1st iPhone promised to be “an iPod, a phone and an internet communicator”


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • The next release, in 2008, was compatible with the 3G network and cost US$199


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • The iPhone 3Gs, released in 2009, was Apple’s first device to record videos


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • In 2010, the iPhone 4 brought more than 100 makeovers — such as improved image capture quality and longer battery life


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • The iPhone 4S was the 1st to be presented by Tim Cook, and brought Siri. In the beginning, she only spoke in English


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • In 2012 came the iPhone 5, with a bigger screen and a new battery charging connector. It was sold from 16GB of memory


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • In 2013, the iPhone 5C was released, a more popular and cheaper version, made mainly from plastic.


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • In the same year Apple launched the 5S, with more sober colors, unlocking in digital and a more robust camera


    Credit: Ed Gregory/Wikimedia Commons

  • In 2014, came iPhone 6, with version 6 Plus — the biggest device so far. Memory ranged from 16GB to 128GB and A8 processor


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • The 1st generation SE was released in 2015 and had a 12 MP camera and the front, for selfies, had 1.2 MP


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • In 2016, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus brought design changes. Both water resistant and with better cameras


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • The following year, in 2017, the iPhone 8 and 8 plus were released. The larger version of the cell phone had the option of portrait mode for photos


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • The iPhone X also came in 2017, with a different concept from the others and without the home button. It also came with facial unlock


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

  • In 2018, came XS and XS Max. No home button and facial unlock. The XS Max version was even bigger than an iPhone 7 or 8 Plus


    Credit: Engadget/Reproduction

  • In 2018, the XR came with less quality on-camera, but it was a cheaper option. It’s still manufactured by Apple


    Credit: Apple/Reproduction

  • The iPhone 11 came in 2019 (11 Pro, 11 and 11 Pro Max) with 12 MP + 12 MP cameras, plus 7 MP on the front. are still manufactured


    Credit: Apple/Disclosure

  • The 2nd generation SE arrived in 2020, before the iPhones 12, with a single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera


    Credit: Apple/Reproduction

  • The iPhone 12 family, 1st with 5G compatibility, came in 2020 with more sober colors and no charger. more powerful camera


    Credit: Apple/Reproduction

  • The iPhone 12 Mini, the smallest version of the iPhone, was also released in 2020, but in 2021 it took on a shade of lavender. Its screen is 5.4 inches.


    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

