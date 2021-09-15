75.5 million Brazilians complete vaccination

More than 75.5 million Brazilians have a complete vaccination schedule against covid-19. Today, the country has reached the mark of 75,579,345 people who have already taken the second or single dose of immunizing agent against the disease, which represents 35.43% of the national population. The data were collected by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, based on information provided by the state health departments.

In the last 24 hours, 1,283,683 people completed the vaccination cycle – of these, 1,279,433 took the second dose and another 4,250, the single dose. In this same period, the first dose was applied to 629,712 Brazilians, while another 51,351 received the booster dose.

The country has, so far, 139,273,434 vaccinated with the first dose, equivalent to 65.29% of the Brazilian population. In total, the booster dose has been applied to 156,920 people.

Between yesterday and today, 1,964,746 doses of immunizing agents against covid-19 were applied throughout Brazil, in the sum of first, second, single and booster.

Only three states have more than 40% of their populations fully vaccinated against covid-19: Mato Grosso do Sul (49.74%), São Paulo (46.63%) and Rio Grande do Sul (41.43%) .

Proportionally, São Paulo has the largest share of inhabitants who have already taken the first dose: 76.87% of the local population. Next are Rio Grande do Sul (68.05%), Santa Catarina (67.48%), Federal District (66.58%) and Paraná (66.31%).

Butantan will replace millions of doses of CoronaVac suspended by Anvisa

The government of São Paulo determined today that the Butantan Institute replace the lots of CoronaVac interdicted by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). According to Governor João Doria (PSDB), 6.9 million doses will already be delivered tomorrow.

On the 4th, the agency suspended the distribution of 25 batches of the vaccine for not having inspected the Sinovac factory in China where the doses were bottled. In total, the decision affected 21 million doses, of which 12 million had already been sent to the Ministry of Health and another 9 million were in the process of being sent.

The state of São Paulo then rushed to release the dammed doses, but, according to the agency, the documents presented were insufficient. According to the government of São Paulo, 6.9 million doses will be transferred tomorrow and another 5 million will arrive next week.

“We cannot have doses blocked in the middle of a pandemic. The population needs vaccines,” said the governor, through a statement.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.