A Fazenda 13: Victor Pecoraro’s wife talks about financial situation and jealousy | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Victor Pecoraro’s wife says she won’t be jealous

Model Renata Müller opened the game about the entry of her husband, Victor Pecoraro, in “A Fazenda 13”. On the night of Tuesday (14), when the new season of the rural reality of Record TV debuts, Renata spoke of jealousy and also of the couple’s financial situation.

According to Renata, the main reason for Victor’s entry into the rural reality was the financial moment in the pandemic. “I said: ‘We need it a lot.’ It was the financial side the main reason. I know our reality and with the pandemic, everyone is in need. This opportunity came up and he embraced it because good things could arise for him. award gives more visibility. I hope it works,” he said during a Space on Twitter on Tuesday night (14).

Married to the actor since 2019, Renata said she is calm with her husband confined and should not feel jealous. “I’ve known him for 13 years. Zero jealousy, I’m very good. I’m calm and I’ll only be jealous if I have reason to. But I know his character and I believe I won’t be,” pondered the pawn’s wife.



Victor’s wife even assumed that the actor’s confinement is being more harmful to her. “I’m neurotic, whiny, totally unbalanced. He is the opposite of me. Very focused, he didn’t even prepare himself psychologically. I was shaken by his leaving. It’s very hard for me to take care of everything by myself”, she added.