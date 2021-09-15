A lost goal by Guerrero in the second half is cited by Aguirre and reverberates even in the Peruvian press: “Unusual move”

To give more peace of mind in the second half and avoid the suffocation of the end of the game, Paolo Guerrero had everything to swing the net and make Inter’s 2-0 against Sport Recife, away from home, this Monday, by the Brasileirão. But, in front and in the face of goalkeeper Mailson, he facilitated the opponent’s service.

The play started in a sprint down the left and Yuri Alberto avoided being “hungry”, giving the pass in the middle where Guerrero freed. But the Peruvian shot weakly and in the middle of the goal.

“It was a lot of risk. Sport had good chances. We had the clearest chance with Paolo, it’s usually a goal. Surely we would have an easier game, without so much suffering. The team continues to pick up a fight, surrender, fight identity. We have to improve in the game”, declared Colorado coach Diego Aguirre after the game, recalling the lost chance.

Review:

(SPOxINT) ⏰ 28’/2T: It was Inter’s second! Guerrero receives from Yuri in the middle of the area, but the shot comes out weak. #VamoInter 🇦🇹 📻 https://t.co/nuW2tV5j5C pic.twitter.com/4ALCra5z73 — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) September 14, 2021

The bid gained repercussion even in the Peruvian press, as recalled by the Resistencia Colorado portal. The local Libero period, in your virtual edition, republished the video of the move and treated the loss of the goal as “unusual”

“Paolo Guerrero and the unusual goal he lost in the Brasileirão. Inter won against Sport Recife and Paolo Guerrero played the entire second half, but missed a goal in an incredible way”, wrote the newspaper.

Before the fateful move, Inter was already winning by 1×0 since the 3 minutes of the initial stage when Patrick scored the winning goal. With Guerrero available, Colorado, which is 9th with 26 points, will host Fortaleza on Sunday at 11am.