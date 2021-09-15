‘Abandoned by the rest of the world’: Africa vaccinated about 3% of the population against Covid | World

Authorities warn of the low rates of vaccination against Covid-19 in Africa: around 3.5% of the population fully immunized, according to data released on Tuesday (14).

The balance was announced by the director of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), John Nkengasong, during a press conference. he remembered that the rate is well below the official 60% target pursued by the authorities.

Given the situation, the African Union special envoy for Covid-19, Strive Masiyiwa, launched a appeal for manufacturers to facilitate the sale of immunizations to the region, which has a level of international donations well below expectations.

“Sharing vaccines is a good thing. But we shouldn’t have to rely on donating vaccines,” Masiyiwa said at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva. “We want to buy vaccines”.

He recalled that the African Union created an African Fund for the acquisition of immunization agents (Avat), and that manufacturers have a “moral responsibility” to sell doses to countries in the region.. “These manufacturers know very well that they never gave us proper access [às vacinas]”.

2 of 3 A nurse measures the temperature of people preparing to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Lagos, Nigeria, August 25, 2021 — Photo: Sunday Alamba/AP A nurse measures the temperature of people preparing to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Lagos, Nigeria, August 25, 2021 — Photo: Sunday Alamba/AP

Breach of patents and end export restrictions

Masiyiwa also called on the international community to break patents on immunizers said that the most urgent thing now is for countries to lift restrictions on exports of vaccines for their inputs.

According to an assessment made by the France Presse news agency, they were administered 9 doses of vaccines for every 100 inhabitants in Africa, against 118 in the United States and Canada, 104 in Europe, 85 in Asia, 84 in Latin America and the Caribbean, 69 in Oceania and 54 in the Middle East.

African countries “were abandoned by the rest of the world”, summarized the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The organization, which hopes to immunize at least 40% of the continent’s population by the end of the year, asked again that rich countries not launch campaigns for the third dose of the vaccine, as is already happening in Israel and France.

The United States, Germany and Sweden also announced that they will launch a campaign to apply a booster dose, but the WHO director defends that priority be given to a distribution of doses in all countries, not just in the richest nations.

3 of 3 Health worker rests at makeshift train station as Covid-19 vaccination center in East Rand, South Africa, Aug 27, 2021 — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters Health worker rests at makeshift train station as Covid-19 vaccination center in East Rand, South Africa, Aug 27, 2021 — Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters