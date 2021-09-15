actor dies of cancer at age 61

Comedian Norm Macdonald, best remembered for starring in the series “Saturday Night Live”, died today of cancer at the age of 61. He had been diagnosed with the disease in 2012.

Macdonald’s death was confirmed to Deadline by the company that handles his career.

The friend and longtime partner of comedian Lori Jo Hoekstra, who was with him at the time of his death this morning, said Macdonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health problems private at bay. from family, friends and fans.

“He was very proud of his comedy,” said Hoekstra. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the public or any of his loved ones saw him. He once wrote that ‘a joke should take someone by surprise, it should never please.’ He certainly never did. And it will. sorely missed.”

Macdonald was a member of the “SNL” cast from 1993 to 1998, making its biggest impact as the anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” segments for three seasons.

Norm McDonald in “Billy Madison” Scene Image: Reproduction

In the movies, the comedian has worked numerous times with Adam Sandler, in “Billy Madison, a Foolish Heir”, “Big Guys”, “Everyone Has a Twin They Deserve” and “The 6 Ridiculous”.

The actor’s last work was lending the voice to the animation “Back Home Again”, which should be released later in 2020.