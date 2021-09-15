Actress Isabel Fillardis treated tongue cancer; smoking is a risk factor – 14/09/2021

Actress Isabel Fillardis, 48, has returned to singing and is releasing a video for her first solo song, “Meu Lugar”, after treating tongue cancer.

The disease was discovered in late 2013, shortly after she gave birth to her third child. “I ran the risk of not being able to speak normally anymore. Singing, then, not even thinking. This experience, by itself, made me rethink. It was, of course, the possibility of dying. From then on, I started to reflect on how my art and my voice are important. It was a real watershed for me,” he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe.

What is tongue cancer?

In fact, cancer of the tongue is one of the types of cancer of the mouth—also known as cancer of the oral cavity or mouth. Some of the most common symptoms are white and red patches, sores that don’t heal after 15 days, and difficulty moving the tongue. In more advanced cases, there is bleeding, difficulty in swallowing, speaking and swelling in the neck.

If you notice any of these symptoms, seek medical attention quickly.

According to Inca (National Cancer Institute), cancer of the oral cavity is more common in men over 40 years old, being the 4th most frequent tumor in males in the Southeast region. The challenge, as with other types of cancer, is rapid and assertive diagnosis.

“The sooner the diagnosis is made, the greater the chance of a cure for the patient”, explains Letícia Lang, oncological dentist at Oncoclínicas Londrina and at the Oncology and Radiotherapy Center of Londrina, Paraná.

According to Gilberto Castro, an oncologist at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP), specializing in head and neck cancer, the main risk factor for the disease is smoking.

“It can be tobacco from ordinary cigarettes, cigars, pipes, straw cigarettes, chewing tobacco: all are very important factors”, says the specialist, who is also a professor at FM-USP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo ).

Age, alcoholism, chronic inflammation of the mouth or poorly fitted dentures that end up causing injuries also influence the onset of the disease.

“Oral cancer appears more frequently in populations with lower socioeconomic and educational levels, where people have worse access to dentists and adequate oral hygiene”, emphasizes Castro.

It has cure and treatment

“Tongue cancer treatment is primarily surgical — that is, you remove the tumor with a safety margin,” explains Castro.

After surgery, the patient may need complementary treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy—sometimes a combination of them. That depends on what stage the cancer is in and where it is.

Who takes care of this part is the surgeon, but the dentists accompany the patient throughout the treatment, as well as the speech therapist and nutritionists. It is a treatment performed by a multidisciplinary team.

how to prevent

There are ways to prevent mouth cancer, which involve the following precautions:

Do not smoke;

Limit the consumption of alcoholic beverages, drink socially;

Maintain good oral hygiene;

Have a healthy eating;

Going to the dentist regularly;

Using a condom during sexual intercourse;

Get vaccinated against HPV;

If working in the sun, wear a wide-brimmed hat and lip balm.

*With information from the article published on 06/01/2021.