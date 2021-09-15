Adriane Galisteu starts Farm 13 with a stab at The Masked Singer · TV News

In charge of A Fazenda 13, Adriane Galisteu kicked the reality show with a stab at The Masked Singer Brasil. This Tuesday (14), the presenter of Record sent a message to the competing time format shown by Globo, with the command of Ivete Sangalo.

“Here there is no masked pawn or costumed pawn. Whoever gets out of tune, faces the people’s whip and the presenter with a sharp spur,” stated Galisteu during the first live entry of the reality show.

On Tuesday nights, the format will compete with the famous masked contest shown by Globo. For the premiere of the Record dispute, Globo announced that a change in the schedule would be carried out and that the telenovela Império would be shown until 11pm.

However, even with the announcement, the strategy was not implemented and the musical dispute went on air at its traditional time, at 22:20.

The cast of A Fazenda 13 includes: Aline Mineiro, Arcrebiano de Araújo, Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves, Erasmo Viana, Erika Schneider, Fernanda Medrado, Gui Araujo, Liziane Gutierrez, Marina Ferrari, MC Gui, Mileide Mihaile, Mussunzinho, Nego do Borel, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes, Tati Quebra Barraco, Tiago Piquilo, Valentina Francavilla and Victor Pecoraro.

Meanwhile, Alisson Jordan, Krawk, Mah Tavares and Sthefane Matos remain confined to Paiol and will be submitted to a popular vote, which will define which influencer will occupy the last spot in rural reality.

Check out an excerpt from Adriane Galisteu’s live entry:

