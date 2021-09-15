After closing factories in Brazil, Ford adopts outsourced vehicle production – Economy

After deciding to close its three factories in the Brazil and become an importer, the Ford decided to adopt in South America the same strategy that the American group has in other regions in the production of commercial vehicles – a segment that has been growing all over the world –, which is the outsourcing of production.

Just like you do in China, at Turkey and on Russia, Ford partnered with the company Nordex, of Uruguay, to produce the Transit in van and van versions. There are Brazilian companies supplying parts for production, but the number was not revealed yesterday, when the automaker presented the vehicle to the local press.

The group created in the country a specific division for the sale of light commercial vehicles. Transit will be on sale in the country this year, first in the minibus version for school transport and tourism. Next year, the van version arrives, for cargo transportation.

Transit will be sold at the approximately 110 points of sale of the brand’s dealerships that were maintained after the restructuring that followed the announcement of the end of local operations. It’s less than half of what the brand had when it sold cars, or 287 dealerships.

O vice president of Ford South America, Rogelio Golfarb, explains that one of the reasons for the high demand for vans in all markets is the growth of online sales, especially after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company estimates a market of 66,600 minibuses and vans in South America this year (15% increase compared to 2020), and 33,100 for Brazil (7% increase compared to last year).

The decision to partner with Nordex, according to Golfarb, is the standard of quality in the production of lower volumes of vehicles, the cost equation and experience in the field. The group already produces the Peugeot Expert, O Citron Jumpy it’s the Kia Bongo.

With a factory in the region, Ford also continues to benefit from the Mercosur tariff reduction agreement, as well as free trade in the future.

The two companies shared an investment of US$ 50 million in an exclusive line for the production of Transit, a vehicle that is the leader in sales in the segment in USA and on Europe.

Ford says that Transit’s advantage over competitors will be an unprecedented connectivity service that will allow quick access to maintenance calls, remote troubleshooting, towing, among others.

Among the competitors are the Renault Master, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, O Hyundai HR, O Iveco Daily it’s the BYD T-3, the only one in the electric version.

By the data of Fenabrave (represents the concessionaires), 22,122 vans were sold until August, 15.8% more than in the same period in 2020.

Ford is negotiating the sale of the three factories in São Paulo and on Bahia, but has not received any effective purchase offer.