After losing in Mineiro, Cruzeiro profits from a game at Arena do Jacar

Arena do Jacar brought profit to Cruzeiro in the match against Ponte Preta (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) made public, this Tuesday, the financial bulletin for the game between Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta, which took place last Saturday, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas. The match operation at the Grande BH stadium yielded a profit of BRL 75,800.26 to the heavenly club.

According to the document, R$ 131,310.00 were collected. The paying public on departure by Series B of the Brazilian Championship was 4,467. The total expenses of the game reached R$ 52,718.13. Total taxes were calculated at R$2,791.61.

The numbers are much better compared to those recorded on the last 20th, when Cruzeiro started to receive the public again. miner in the 1-0 victory over Confiana, also by the Second Division. On that occasion, Raposa recorded a loss of R$134 thousand.

As you need to open all sectors of the Giant of Pampulha according to the sanitary norms against the COVID-19, the expenses of the stadium cost around R$ 370 thousand – a number seven times greater than the expenses with the Arena do Jacar.

This Thursday, at 7 pm, Cruzeiro will return to the stadium in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte to host the duel in front of the Worker-PR, for the 24th round of the national tournament.