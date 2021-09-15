After Patricia Pillar, Zélia Duncan also criticizes Neymar: ‘Pay your taxes’

After Online confusion with actress Patricia Pillar, it was singer Zélia Duncan’s turn to criticize Neymar on social media. The musician stated that the shirt 10 of the Brazilian Team is a “disappointment” as a citizen and that he should pay your taxes.

– I’m not a football player, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. do you want respect? Give yourself to him and show him service. Oh, and pay your taxes – criticized the singer on her Twitter.

Unlike with Patricia Pillar, Neymar did not respond to Zélia Duncan’s criticisms. After the exchanges of messages with the Globo actress, the PSG striker was defended by your sister and by Benjamin Back presenter.

