Alexandre Borges is the fifth unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

The long-awaited moment has arrived to discover the identity of another masked person at The Masked Singer Brasil. After losing the final fight to Girassol, the Jaguar killed our curiosity: it’s him, Alexandre Borges! Edu Sterbitch was right on his guess and Simone was shocked by the revelation: “Guys, I didn’t know”.

Jaguar takes off the mask

After singing “O Vira” and “La Bamba”, the actor was moved when commenting on his participation in the program:

“Wonderful people, beautiful cast. I’m really curious who these wonderful talents are. It was an amazing experience for me.”

Discover the result of the fight between the Spotted Jaguar and the Mirrored Cat

Jaguar’s clues were…

➡ Blue is the favorite color

➡ “I don’t know if you know this, but we jaguars are creatures that live near water. And I was born very close to the sea. Many people consider me a caiçara jaguar. Until the day I lived with the jaguars of the Amazon and I learned a lot. But don’t be afraid of me, the next victim won’t be you”

➡ “I used to be a priest and even led a revolution”

2 of 3 Alexandre Borges is the Jaguar — Photo: Credit: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Alexandre Borges is the Jaguar — Photo: Credit: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

➡ As a young jaguar, she has already done what she does and has been to several places, including the Indies. Have lived in Portugal

➡ “I was once a very important person in Denmark”

➡ Your favorite series is Harassment

➡ “Man thinks he knows more than other animals, but he doesn’t”

➡ “While it lasts, it will be eternal”

3 of 3 Alexandre Borges is the Jaguar — Photo: Credit: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Alexandre Borges is the Jaguar — Photo: Credit: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Some fun facts about the unmasked…

➡ Debuted on Globo in 1994 and has participated in more than 30 productions on the channel

➡ “Laços de Família”, “Belíssima”, “Caminho das Índias” and “Avenida Brasil” are some of the great successes of the small screen in his curriculum

➡ He is also theatrical director and has made more than 30 films

➡ The partnership with Cláudia Raia is longstanding: the two have already acted together eight times

➡ He was married for over 20 years to Júlia Lemmertz, with whom he has a child. The actress was also a great scene partner

Remember moments in Alexandre Borges’ career:

Alexandre Borges celebrates his birthday and remembers important moments of his career

Testimony – Alexandre Borges: beginning of his career

Alexandre Borges prepares Chicken with Orange

Alexandre Borges shows recording diary in ‘Deus Salve o Rei’