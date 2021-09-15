Alexandre Borges is unmasked at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

Dressed as an Onça Pintada, actor Alexandre Borges was the fifth eliminated from ‘The Masked Singer BR’, on Globo

The Jaguar was unmasked on Tuesday night, the 14th, at the The Masked Singer Brazil and revealed Alexandre Borges (55)!

The actor ended up losing the final match to Girassol and was eliminated in the program led by Ivete Sangalo (49), who received Paula Fernandes (39) as a guest judge.

He surprised the judges and was cited for the first time by Edu Sterbitch (34), who was right on the guess.

Seductive, the artist rocked singing the turn and La Bamba and was moved on stage when commenting on his participation. “Wonderful people, beautiful cast. I’m really curious who these wonderful talents are. It was an amazing experience for me.”, he said.

Ivete Sangalo congratulates Alexandre Borges for participating in ‘The Masked Singer’

On her Instagram profile, Ivete left a message for Alexandre when she posted a record of the artist’s performance on The Masked.

“An ounce of responsa! @alexandreborges.artista no wonder we were in love with you since the first episode! Thank you! You really joined the bandwagon and incorporated the most charming jaguar in this country! Viva!!!!“, wrote the muse in the caption of the publication.

Check out:





Last accessed: 15 Sep 2021 – 10:53:39 (399919).