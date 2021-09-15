Algerian judoka who refused to fight Israeli is suspended for 10 years – 14/09/2021 – Sport

Algerian Fethi Nourine, 30, was suspended for ten years by the IFJ (International Judo Federation) for giving up fighting in the Olympics in Tokyo-2020 after being placed in the key of an Israeli judoka. Amar Benikhle, Nourine’s coach and who supported the initiative, was also punished for the same period.

On the occasion, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) stated that Nourine’s refusal to fight was a “violation of the Olympic Charter”. The athlete and coach had already been preventively suspended by the FIJ at the time.

The fighter would face Mohamed Abdalrasool, from Sudan, in his first fight in the under 73kg division. If he defeated his fragile rival on his debut, he would face Israeli Tohar Butbul in the next round.

Nourine justified the withdrawal by saying that his political support for the Palestinian cause made it impossible for him to fight Butbul. After the suspension, he also criticized the State of Israel.

“It is a harsh punishment, but it was expected. This proves that they (FIJ) support Zionist terrorism against our people in Gaza,” Nourine said in an interview with the Middle East Monitor website.

“They are complicit in the crimes of the occupation. I did not commit any violations. My withdrawal was simply an act of solidarity with the Palestinians,” he added.

Shortly after the announcement of the withdrawal from fighting, the Algerian Olympic Committee withdrew Nourine and Benikhlef’s Olympic credentials and sent them back home.

The international federation then instituted disciplinary proceedings against the two on 6 August. According to the organization, the refusal to confront Butbul would have violated the famous article 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits any “type of political, religious or racial manifestation or propaganda”, and this type of initiative is vetoed “in any places, facilities or other areas Olympic Games”.

The IFJ Disciplinary Commission then decided on the harshest punishment. According to the organization, “it is evident that the two Algerians, with bad intentions, used the Olympic Games as a platform to protest and promote political and religious propaganda, which is a clear and serious violation of the IFJ’s Statutes and Code of Ethics and to the Olympic Charter”.

They are banned from participating in all competitions and activities promoted by the international federation until July 23, 2031. The pair can still appeal to the TAS (Sports Arbitration Court) in Lausanne, Switzerland, the last instance of judgment in sport.

Despite being able to face the end of his judo career – he could only compete again at the age of 40 –, Nourine says he does not regret the boycott.

“On the contrary, I am proud of my decision. I would not compete with a judoka from a country that terrorizes and kills Palestinian children,” he said, referring to the conflict between the countries, whose peace process has been paralyzed for more than seven years.

“I wanted to speak for the innocent and weak in Palestine. I sacrificed my future to revitalize the Palestinian cause. It was an honor for me to be able to do that,” he added.

Nourine was born in Oran, Algeria, in 1991. He has been training judo since he was 7 years old. He debuted in national competitions in 2007. At the international level, he was three times African champion.

It was not the first time that the judoka withdrew from a competition to avoid facing an Israeli. He withdrew from the 2019 World Championships held in Tokyo for the same reason.

The punishment is one of the longest ever given to an athlete for an act during the Olympic Games. By way of comparison, sprinter Ben Johnson, caught using the anabolic steroid stanozolol after winning the 100 m at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, took a two-year hook. Canadian doping is considered one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.