Aline, Dynho, Erika and Erasmo are the last confirmed pawns · TV News

Aline Mineiro, Dynho Alves, Erika Schneider and Erasmo Viana are confirmed in the cast of A Fazenda 13. The names of the four participants were revealed during the premiere of the reality show, this Tuesday (14). With these confirmations, the 20 participants of the attraction were officially presented to the public by the broadcaster.

Dynho was the first pawn to have his identity revealed, Erasmo appeared after a few minutes of the program, while Erika and Aline were last in the sequence of videos shown to the public by Record. The names of the pieces were anticipated by TV news.

The four pedestrians closed the list of members of the 12th season of the rural attraction. Now, Alisson Jordan, Krawk, Mah Tavares and Sthefane Matos are still confined to Paiol and will be submitted to a popular vote that will decide who will win the last place in the competition worth R$1.5 million.

Arcrebiano de Araújo, Dayane Mello, Fernanda Medrado, Gui Araujo, Liziane Gutierrez, Marina Ferrari, MC Gui, Mileide Mihaile, Mussunzinho, Nego do Borel, Tati Quebra Barraco, Tiago Piquilo, Valentina Francavilla, Victor Pecoraro, Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades too are in the cast of The Farm 13.

Check out the pedestrian presentation:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#52 – All about the new season of the Show of the Celebrities!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos