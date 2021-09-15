Amanda leaves MasterChef after 7 elimination trials: “I was getting lonely”

Thirteen participants continue to compete for the MasterChef 2021 trophyCarlos Reinis/Band
And the program received Bela Gil, to give a vegan twistCarlos Reinis/Band
The choice of dish was by luck!Carlos Reinis/Band
The judges debated how to make good vegan dishesCarlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn was focused during the testCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo wanted to improve the judges’ impressionCarlos Reinis/Band
Bela Gil and Erick Jacquin talked to Amanda about the raceCarlos Reinis/Band
Daphne was focused on the proofCarlos Reinis/Band
And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band
Bela Gil tried the vegan dishesCarlos Reinis/Band
Pedro presented his vegan version to the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Daphne presented her vegan version to the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn presented his vegan version to the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo presented his vegan version to the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Amanda presented her vegan version to the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Helena presented her vegan version to the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
The judges debated the dishes presentedCarlos Reinis/Band
And Kelyn won the race!Carlos Reinis/Band
The judges thanked Bela Gil for participating.Carlos Reinis/Band
Pedro, Amanda and Helena were among the worst of the nightCarlos Reinis/Band
Erick Jacquin presented the classic gastronomy dishes to the participantsCarlos Reinis/Band
Helena was saved by the mezzanine…Carlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo, Daphne, Helena, Kelyn, Pedro and Amanda went to the elimination testCarlos Reinis/Band
… and had to participate in a dynamic to choose strong and weak cooksCarlos Reinis/Band
In the first test, they had to choose between the risky and safe refrigeratorCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana chose the ingredients from the safe refrigeratorCarlos Reinis/Band
The judges showed the items inside each refrigeratorCarlos Reinis/Band
Márcio chose the refrigerator with safer itemsCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo, on the other hand, opted for the refrigerator with risky itemsCarlos Reinis/Band
Daphne was focused on the proof.Carlos Reinis/Band
Ana was sure of her processesCarlos Reinis/Band
Jose Sérgio wanted to guarantee the flavor of his dishCarlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn was concerned about his preparation.Carlos Reinis/Band
Luiz received feedback from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo received feedback from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Raquel received feedback from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Isabella received feedback from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Hector received feedback from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Helena received feedback from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Daphne received feedback from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
The judges debated the dishes presentedCarlos Reinis/Band
Hector won the test…Carlos Reinis/Band
He decided to send the weaker ones to the elimination testCarlos Reinis/Band
…and Amanda was eliminated from the talent showCarlos Reinis/Band